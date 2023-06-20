Artsakh has been under the Azerbaijani blockade for 191 days, and during this time, the movement of people and humanitarian goods was strictly limited, organized exclusively by the Red Cross and the Russian peacekeepers.

June 20, 2023, 13:12 All the states should take their share of responsibility and prevent the impending tragedy. Artak Beglaryan

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: And now, for 6 days Artsakh is under total blockade by Azerbaijan with no supplies.

Artak Beglaryan, adviser to the Minister of State of the Republic of Artsakh, said in a statement on social media.

"The attached photos show how Azerbaijani armored vehicles have closed the only road between Artsakh and Armenia in recent days, near their illegal checkpoint.

Is this their guarantee for “free movement” with which they lie to the whole world, falsely claiming that there is no blockade?” Beglaryan wrote.

Artsakh is rapidly falling into the abyss of a security and humanitarian disaster, and all the states should take their share of responsibility and prevent the impending tragedy, instead of blaming each other.

“We expect the most urgent and practical steps from Armenia, Russia, the US, France, the EU, UN and all other actors, and we expect major pressure on everyone from the Diaspora-Armenians,” he wrote.