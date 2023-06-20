Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

All the states should take their share of responsibility and prevent the impending tragedy. Artak Beglaryan

Artsakh has been under the Azerbaijani blockade for 191 days, and during this time, the movement of people and humanitarian goods was strictly limited, organized exclusively by the Red Cross and the Russian peacekeepers.

All the states should take their share of responsibility and prevent the impending tragedy. Artak Beglaryan

All the states should take their share of responsibility and prevent the impending tragedy. Artak Beglaryan

STEPANAKERT,  JUNE 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: And now, for 6 days Artsakh is under total blockade by Azerbaijan with no supplies.

 Artak Beglaryan, adviser to the Minister of State of the Republic of Artsakh, said in a statement on social media.

Возможно, это изображение текст"The attached photos show how Azerbaijani armored vehicles have closed the only road between Artsakh and Armenia in recent days, near their illegal checkpoint.

Is this their guarantee for “free movement” with which they lie to the whole world, falsely claiming that there is no blockade?” Beglaryan wrote.

Возможно, это изображение текстArtsakh is rapidly falling into the abyss of a security and humanitarian disaster, and all the states should take their share of responsibility and prevent the impending tragedy, instead of blaming each other.

“We expect the most urgent and practical steps from Armenia, Russia, the US, France, the EU, UN and all other actors, and we expect major pressure on everyone from the Diaspora-Armenians,” he wrote.

 


     

Politics

All the states should take their share of responsibility and prevent the impending tragedy. Artak Beglaryan

Artsakh has been under the Azerbaijani blockade for 191 days, and during this time, the movement of people and humanitarian goods was strictly limited, organized exclusively by the Red Cross and the Russian peacekeepers.

All news from section

Fall of Shushi played crucial role in approving 9 November ceasefire agreement, says Pashinyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has revealed the moment he realized in 2020 that the only possible option for ending hostilities was to compromise.

Like Mitterrand and Chirac in Sarajevo, Macron should voice support from Goris, at gates of Nagorno Karabakh – LR party

Over 170 French Members of Parliament, Senators and elected officials of regional bodies from the Republicans party, including President of the Senate Gerard Larcher, regional heads and mayors, have released a joint call for action to support the people of Nagorno Karabakh.

Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan to participate in CSTO foreign ministerial meeting in Belarus

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will participate in the upcoming CSTO foreign ministerial council meeting in Minsk, Belarus on June 19-20.

PACE to debate on Lachin corridor issue on Thursday

At the summer plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the urgent discussion of the matter of ensuring uninhibited and safe access through the Lachin corridor will take place on Thursday.

Humanitarian issues used by Azerbaijan as a tool to advance its policy of ethnic hatred and ethnic cleansing against Artsakh people. Ombudsman

For the second day, Azerbaijan has been blocking all types of humanitarian transportation to Artsakh, that were carried out accompanied by the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Russian peacekeeping contingent during the blockade.

I ask, urge, somewhere also demand to act as sparingly as possible. Artsakh State Minister

Since yesterday, Azerbaijan has completely blocked the road connecting Artsakh to Armenia. Since yesterday, the humanitarian cargo transportation being carried out by the Russian peacekeeping forces, as well as the process of transporting the patients to Armenia through the International Red Cross Organization in order to provide proper medical care, has been stopped, Artsakh Republic State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan announced this on Facebook livestream Friday.

Economy

Armenian exports, re-exports to Russia grow 187%

Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.

All news from section

World Bank forecasts 4.4% economic growth for Armenia in 2023

Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Artsakh State Minister held consultation on energy and security issues

On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.

Due to the ongoing blockade, the decline in the GDP growth comprises more than 32%

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

Mulberry harvesting started in Sarushen. The results are satisfactory

These days the residents of the Sarushen community of the region of Askeran of the Artsakh Republic are engaged in harvesting mulberries.

All news from section

All non-urgent medical examinations, surgeries canceled in Artsakh Republic

Since June 15, Azerbaijan has completely blocked the two-way transferring of Artsakh medical patients and the supply of medical supplies and medicine to Artsakh by the Red Cross, the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health informs.

Azerbaijan bans all humanitarian transportation through Lachin corridor

Azerbaijan has banned all humanitarian passenger and cargo transportation through Lachin Corridor.

Artsakh's Harav community will soon be provided with round-the-clock water. Community Leader

As a result of the ongoing blockade, the stone factory in the village of Harav of the region of Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh has been closed, and its workers have lost an important source of income.

Life in Artsakh's Tsovategh goes on as usual. Community Leader

The agricultural year in the Tsovategh community of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh is very active.

Red Cross facilitates transfer of patients from Artsakh Republic

The International Committee of the Red Cross facilitated on Saturday the transfer of 16 patients from blockaded Artsakh Republic to Armenia for treatment. The attendants of the patients accompanied them.

President Harutyunyan continues series of meetings with public

The President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan continues his meetings with representatives of public, including members of non-governmental organizations and employees of the state administration system, the Presidential Office stated.

Military

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in Artsakh

Between 11:05pm Monday and 7:55am Tuesday, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire, by using small arms, in the Martuni, Shushi, and Martakert regions of Artsakh Republic.

All news from section

Azerbaijan fired at Armenia positions. Armenian MoD

At 12:20am Tuesday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire, from rifles of various calibers, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Kakhakn village sector of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

Azerbaijan fires at metallurgical plant under construction in Yeraskh village

At 1:25pm Monday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from various-caliber rifles at the metallurgical plant being built with foreign investment in Yeraskh village of Armenia’s Ararat Province.

Artsakh MoD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire

Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire in the Artsakh Republic from 09:30, June 18 until 01:08, June 19 in two directions, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic said in a statement.

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions near Sotk, Yeraskh villages

From 12:45am to 2:20am Monday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from rifles of various calibers in the direction of the Armenian combat positions located in the eastern (Sotk village) and southwestern direction (Yeraskh) of the border zone.

Azerbaijan opens fire at factory being built with foreign investment in Armenia’s Yeraskh village

At 10am Friday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from rifles of various calibers in the direction of the metallurgical plant being built with foreign investment in Yeraskh village of Armenia’s Ararat Province.

Artsakh defense army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions

Artsakh Republic Defense Army did not open fire in the direction of Azerbaijani positions, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense reports.

All the states should take their share of responsibility and prevent the impending tragedy. Artak Beglaryan
Mulberry harvesting started in Sarushen. The results are satisfactory
Fall of Shushi played crucial role in approving 9 November ceasefire agreement, says Pashinyan
EU prepares €50 billion Ukraine aid package
Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in Artsakh
more news

Analytical

Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

All news from section

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

All news from section

Photos

"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

All news from section

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

"The Mystery of Artsakh Carpets". Carpet exhibition Held in Stepanakert

Sport

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

All news from section

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Sports event held in Stepanakert on the eve of International Children's Day

Diaspora

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

All news from section

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

International

EU prepares €50 billion Ukraine aid package

All news from section

Kiev deploys significant military forces along border with Belarus — Russia’s MFA

Iran-EAEU free trade zone agreement can be signed before year’s end — Russian Deputy PM

Conflict to remain permanent while Ukraine aspires to join NATO — Medvedev

Most Read

month

week

day

Search