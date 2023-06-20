Artsakhpress

Baroness Caroline Cox: Armenia existence without Armenian Artsakh will become more endangered than today

Baroness Caroline Cox, a member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom (UK), has issued a message to the Armenian people.

STEPANAKERT,  JUNE 20, ARTSAKHPRESS:   The message runs as follows:

Greetings. May I begin by introducing myself very briefly. All I ever say about myself is that I’m actually a nurse and a social scientist by intention, and a baroness by astonishment. I was not into politics. I was the first baroness I had ever met. You wake up one morning, and see a baroness looking at yourself out of the bathroom mirror. It’s quite a shock! But you think, how do I use the privilege of being in the House of Lords, which is what being a baroness gives you, and the idea came very clearly – it’s a wonderful place to be a voice for people whose voices are not heard. And that is how I use my role there, and what a privilege it is, to be able to speak for people whose voices are not heard, such as the people of Artsakh or Nagorno Karabakh, and the people of Armenia, whose voices are not heard as they should be. So that is my privilege, and that is the reason behind the privilege of giving this talk. 

To the People of Armenia, the first Christian Nation. 

In my many travels to your beloved homeland, I have been inspired and humbled to share personally in your joys and your sorrows. I have been blessed to have met a host of wonderful people, many the direct descendants of victims of the Great Genocide in Anatolia, of anti-Armenian pogroms in Sumgait and Baku, and of ethnic-religious cleansing in Artsakh. I have been struck by the unanimity with which you share a simple common goal. It is to live in peace, dignity and security in your own land.  

My dear friends, that longing continues to fill my heart. 

Some of you may remember my first visit to Armenia over thirty years ago. It was a time of great uncertainty as the people of (what was then) the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic fought with courage for democracy and independence, while the Armenians of the Nagorno Karabakh Autonomous Oblast began their valiant campaign for the right to self-determination.  

The struggle for Artsakh became the catalyst for independence of the Republic of Armenia. To this day, it remains an important symbol of hope and unity among all Armenians, across every part of the nation and diaspora.  

We all remember the horrors of the first Karabakh War and the immense suffering inflicted by Azerbaijan upon your people. Tens of thousands lost their lives while defending their homeland. I personally witnessed 400 Grad missiles fired by Azerbaijan daily raining onto Stepanakert, an aerial bombardment of civilian homes with 500 kilogram bombs. I witnessed the results of massacres, atrocities and forced displacement. And I remember, with great sadness, that when the people of Artsakh called for assistance, the world chose not to listen.  

In 2020, Azerbaijan – assisted by Turkey –  resumed its attempted conquest of Artsakh with impunity: schools and hospitals were bombed; religious sites destroyed; Armenian hostages tortured, killed and their corpses violated. Dozens of Armenian military and civilian personnel remain in Azerbaijani custody – in contravention of the terms of a carefully-written ceasefire agreement – while Azeri military forces have advanced into the sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia. The blockade of the Lachin corridor has created a humanitarian catastrophe within Artsakh, whose indigenous Armenian Christian population face the increasing possibility of ethnic and religious cleansing from their historic lands.  

And yet, not one nation has responded to the pleas of the Armenian people. Not the United Nations, nor the OSCE, nor United States and its NATO alliance, nor Russia and its CSTO alliance. Not one nation has resisted Baku’s territorial claims over Stepanakert. The question therefore arises: who among the international community would resist Baku’s territorial claims over Yerevan, Lake Sevan or Zangezur? Azerbaijan’s political leadership has made no secret of their strategic objective to seize your homeland. If Artsakh falls, is there a risk that Armenia will follow?  

At this critical hour of vulnerability, I and very many others are deeply saddened by reports that the Republic of Armenia is being pressured by international powers to accept Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over Artsakh. In return for a so-called peace treaty and trade agreement, the people of Artsakh – who have already endured so much suffering – would be expected to surrender their international right of self-determination. Over 120,000 indigenous Armenians would become citizens of an anti-Armenian authoritarian state, with an appalling track record of human rights violations. The people of Artsakh would have to concede control over their lives, their liberty and their land. If and when they are forced to leave, which nation would be willing to provide food, water, safe transport and refuge? Who will protect the most vulnerable – people living with disabilities, the elderly, and families with young children? 

My friends, without an Armenian Artsakh, the very existence of the Republic of Armenia will become even more endangered than it is today. Recent history has proved that Armenia stands isolated from meaningful international support; even your closest allies have not provided effective responses to the suffering inflicted upon your people.  

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we must face the disturbing possibility that the Armenian Genocide never ended. There are those who want to complete it, and those who are unable – or unwilling – to stop it. It is quite possible that what is done to Artsakh will also, in time, be done to the Republic of Armenia.  

If the treaty now being negotiated between Azerbaijan and Armenia results in the surrender of Artsakh – then lasting peace cannot be guaranteed. Any such treaty should be submitted for review of the democratically-elected parliaments of Karabakh and Armenia, and not ratified until it is approved in the form of a democratic referendum by the Armenian peoples in these two countries. 

At this critical moment in your great nation’s history, it is my hope and prayer that all Armenians – across every part of the nation and diaspora – will continue to uphold the struggle for Artsakh as a symbol of unity. I – along with many others – have faith in your continuing ability to overcome present sufferings with courage, fortitude, sacrifice and love – so that the people of the long-suffering Armenian nation will continue to live in peace and dignity in your own historic lands.  

My dear friends, thank you for holding a frontline of faith and freedom for the rest of the world, and for the high price you have paid for doing so.


     

All the states should take their share of responsibility and prevent the impending tragedy. Artak Beglaryan

Artsakh has been under the Azerbaijani blockade for 191 days, and during this time, the movement of people and humanitarian goods was strictly limited, organized exclusively by the Red Cross and the Russian peacekeepers.

Baroness Caroline Cox, a member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom (UK), has issued a message to the Armenian people.

Fall of Shushi played crucial role in approving 9 November ceasefire agreement, says Pashinyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has revealed the moment he realized in 2020 that the only possible option for ending hostilities was to compromise.

Like Mitterrand and Chirac in Sarajevo, Macron should voice support from Goris, at gates of Nagorno Karabakh – LR party

Over 170 French Members of Parliament, Senators and elected officials of regional bodies from the Republicans party, including President of the Senate Gerard Larcher, regional heads and mayors, have released a joint call for action to support the people of Nagorno Karabakh.

Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan to participate in CSTO foreign ministerial meeting in Belarus

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will participate in the upcoming CSTO foreign ministerial council meeting in Minsk, Belarus on June 19-20.

PACE to debate on Lachin corridor issue on Thursday

At the summer plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the urgent discussion of the matter of ensuring uninhibited and safe access through the Lachin corridor will take place on Thursday.

Humanitarian issues used by Azerbaijan as a tool to advance its policy of ethnic hatred and ethnic cleansing against Artsakh people. Ombudsman

For the second day, Azerbaijan has been blocking all types of humanitarian transportation to Artsakh, that were carried out accompanied by the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Russian peacekeeping contingent during the blockade.

Armenian exports, re-exports to Russia grow 187%

Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.

World Bank forecasts 4.4% economic growth for Armenia in 2023

Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Artsakh State Minister held consultation on energy and security issues

On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.

Due to the ongoing blockade, the decline in the GDP growth comprises more than 32%

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Mulberry harvesting started in Sarushen. The results are satisfactory

These days the residents of the Sarushen community of the region of Askeran of the Artsakh Republic are engaged in harvesting mulberries.

All non-urgent medical examinations, surgeries canceled in Artsakh Republic

Since June 15, Azerbaijan has completely blocked the two-way transferring of Artsakh medical patients and the supply of medical supplies and medicine to Artsakh by the Red Cross, the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health informs.

Azerbaijan bans all humanitarian transportation through Lachin corridor

Azerbaijan has banned all humanitarian passenger and cargo transportation through Lachin Corridor.

Artsakh's Harav community will soon be provided with round-the-clock water. Community Leader

As a result of the ongoing blockade, the stone factory in the village of Harav of the region of Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh has been closed, and its workers have lost an important source of income.

Life in Artsakh's Tsovategh goes on as usual. Community Leader

The agricultural year in the Tsovategh community of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh is very active.

Red Cross facilitates transfer of patients from Artsakh Republic

The International Committee of the Red Cross facilitated on Saturday the transfer of 16 patients from blockaded Artsakh Republic to Armenia for treatment. The attendants of the patients accompanied them.

President Harutyunyan continues series of meetings with public

The President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan continues his meetings with representatives of public, including members of non-governmental organizations and employees of the state administration system, the Presidential Office stated.

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in Artsakh

Between 11:05pm Monday and 7:55am Tuesday, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire, by using small arms, in the Martuni, Shushi, and Martakert regions of Artsakh Republic.

Azerbaijan fired at Armenia positions. Armenian MoD

At 12:20am Tuesday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire, from rifles of various calibers, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Kakhakn village sector of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

Azerbaijan fires at metallurgical plant under construction in Yeraskh village

At 1:25pm Monday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from various-caliber rifles at the metallurgical plant being built with foreign investment in Yeraskh village of Armenia’s Ararat Province.

Artsakh MoD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire

Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire in the Artsakh Republic from 09:30, June 18 until 01:08, June 19 in two directions, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic said in a statement.

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions near Sotk, Yeraskh villages

From 12:45am to 2:20am Monday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from rifles of various calibers in the direction of the Armenian combat positions located in the eastern (Sotk village) and southwestern direction (Yeraskh) of the border zone.

Azerbaijan opens fire at factory being built with foreign investment in Armenia’s Yeraskh village

At 10am Friday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from rifles of various calibers in the direction of the metallurgical plant being built with foreign investment in Yeraskh village of Armenia’s Ararat Province.

Artsakh defense army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions

Artsakh Republic Defense Army did not open fire in the direction of Azerbaijani positions, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense reports.

West sees CSTO as threat, tries to breed discord — Lavrov
Kiev regime planning to strike Crimea with HIMARS rockets, Storm Shadow missiles — Shoigu
All the states should take their share of responsibility and prevent the impending tragedy. Artak Beglaryan
Mulberry harvesting started in Sarushen. The results are satisfactory
Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
Videos

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

"The Mystery of Artsakh Carpets". Carpet exhibition Held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Sports event held in Stepanakert on the eve of International Children's Day

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

West sees CSTO as threat, tries to breed discord — Lavrov

Kiev regime planning to strike Crimea with HIMARS rockets, Storm Shadow missiles — Shoigu

EU prepares €50 billion Ukraine aid package

Kiev deploys significant military forces along border with Belarus — Russia’s MFA

