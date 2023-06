At 12:20am Tuesday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire, from rifles of various calibers, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Kakhakn village sector of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

June 20, 2023, 09:10 Azerbaijan fired at Armenia positions. Armenian MoD

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: There are no casualties on the Armenian side, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs.