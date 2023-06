June 16, 2023 17:11

Severe blockade and threat of force makes genuine dialogue unrealistic. Artsakh MFA

In conditions of the ongoing severe blockade of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and the increasing threat of the use of force and ethnic cleansing, when the 120,000 people of Artsakh are in fact in a hostage situation, genuine dialogue to discuss ways of a political settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict is unrealistic, the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh Republic said in a statement.