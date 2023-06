At 1:25pm Monday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from various-caliber rifles at the metallurgical plant being built with foreign investment in Yeraskh village of Armenia’s Ararat Province.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.