Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

The European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship 2023 will take place in the Opera House of Krakow, Poland, on June 19.
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armenia is represented by Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian at the championship, the Armenian Chess Federation reports.
Eight teams from the following countries will participate in the championship: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, Spain, Israel and Netherlands.