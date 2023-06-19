The European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship 2023 will take place in the Opera House of Krakow, Poland, on June 19.

June 19, 2023, 15:28 Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armenia is represented by Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian at the championship, the Armenian Chess Federation reports.

Eight teams from the following countries will participate in the championship: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, Spain, Israel and Netherlands.