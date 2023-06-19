PACE to debate on Lachin corridor issue on Thursday

At the summer plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the urgent discussion of the matter of ensuring uninhibited and safe access through the Lachin corridor will take place on Thursday.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Aryusak Julhakyan, a member of the Armenian National Assembly Delegation to PACE, told NEWS.am about this.

As reported earlier, one of the important points of the PACE summer plenary session in Strasbourg, France this week will be the urgent joint discussion on the political consequences of the situation in Ukraine, as well as the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.