Kiev deploys significant military forces along border with Belarus — Russia’s MFA

The Ukrainian army has deployed a significant military contingent along the border with Belarus and periodically tries to test the defense capability of the Union State.

STEPANAKERT,  JUNE 19, ARTSAKHPRESS:  Head of the second department of the CIS countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey Polishchuk said it in an interview with TASS.

"The information that we have and that has been repeatedly voiced in the statements of officials indicates that the Ukrainian army has indeed deployed significant forces along the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, periodically trying to probe the defense capability of the Union State in one way or another," Polishchuk said.

The diplomat recalled that under these conditions, since October 2022, additional units of the joint Regional Group of Forces have been deployed in Belarus.

"Their task is to serve as a deterrent from invading the territory of the Union State and to minimize the risks of infiltration by sabotage and reconnaissance groups. We proceed from the fact that the Russian and Belarusian means available in the area are sufficient to repel aggression from the territory of Ukraine or neighboring NATO countries," Polischuk stressed.

"We hope that the Kiev regime and their Western curators will have the common sense not to undertake military adventures, the consequences of which for them may be very serious," he said.


     

Humanitarian issues used by Azerbaijan as a tool to advance its policy of ethnic hatred and ethnic cleansing against Artsakh people. Ombudsman

For the second day, Azerbaijan has been blocking all types of humanitarian transportation to Artsakh, that were carried out accompanied by the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Russian peacekeeping contingent during the blockade.

I ask, urge, somewhere also demand to act as sparingly as possible. Artsakh State Minister

Since yesterday, Azerbaijan has completely blocked the road connecting Artsakh to Armenia. Since yesterday, the humanitarian cargo transportation being carried out by the Russian peacekeeping forces, as well as the process of transporting the patients to Armenia through the International Red Cross Organization in order to provide proper medical care, has been stopped, Artsakh Republic State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan announced this on Facebook livestream Friday.

Severe blockade and threat of force makes genuine dialogue unrealistic. Artsakh MFA

In conditions of the ongoing severe blockade of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and the increasing threat of the use of force and ethnic cleansing, when the 120,000 people of Artsakh are in fact in a hostage situation, genuine dialogue to discuss ways of a political settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict is unrealistic, the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh Republic said in a statement.

Azerbaijan has launched ethnic cleansing in Artsakh with total blockade, warns Armenian Prime Minister

Azerbaijan’s actions once again confirm Armenia’s concerns that Azerbaijan is carrying out a policy of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on June 16.

Armenia-Azerbaijan foreign ministerial meeting expected in Washington D.C. soon – Pashinyan

A meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov is planned to take place soon in Washington D.C., Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday.

Azerbaijan's actions becoming increasingly threatening, Artsakh MFA

The Foreign Ministry of the Artsakh Republic on Thursday issued a statement on the complete closure of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan.

Armenian exports, re-exports to Russia grow 187%

Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.

World Bank forecasts 4.4% economic growth for Armenia in 2023

Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Artsakh State Minister held consultation on energy and security issues

On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.

Due to the ongoing blockade, the decline in the GDP growth comprises more than 32%

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Azerbaijan bans all humanitarian transportation through Lachin corridor

Azerbaijan has banned all humanitarian passenger and cargo transportation through Lachin Corridor.

Artsakh's Harav community will soon be provided with round-the-clock water. Community Leader

As a result of the ongoing blockade, the stone factory in the village of Harav of the region of Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh has been closed, and its workers have lost an important source of income.

Life in Artsakh's Tsovategh goes on as usual. Community Leader

The agricultural year in the Tsovategh community of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh is very active.

Red Cross facilitates transfer of patients from Artsakh Republic

The International Committee of the Red Cross facilitated on Saturday the transfer of 16 patients from blockaded Artsakh Republic to Armenia for treatment. The attendants of the patients accompanied them.

President Harutyunyan continues series of meetings with public

The President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan continues his meetings with representatives of public, including members of non-governmental organizations and employees of the state administration system, the Presidential Office stated.

"Ararich" charitable foundation organized cultural entertainment event for the Artsakh children (photos)

On June 9, in the area adjacent to the ''We Are Our Mountains'', the "Ararich" charitable foundation organized a cultural entertainment event for the children of Artsakh under the title "Little Creator".

15 more medical patients transferred from Stepanakert to Yerevan

Fifteen patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Friday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with their companions as well as the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health reports.

Artsakh MoD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire

Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire in the Artsakh Republic from 09:30, June 18 until 01:08, June 19 in two directions, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic said in a statement.

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions near Sotk, Yeraskh villages

From 12:45am to 2:20am Monday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from rifles of various calibers in the direction of the Armenian combat positions located in the eastern (Sotk village) and southwestern direction (Yeraskh) of the border zone.

Azerbaijan opens fire at factory being built with foreign investment in Armenia’s Yeraskh village

At 10am Friday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from rifles of various calibers in the direction of the metallurgical plant being built with foreign investment in Yeraskh village of Armenia’s Ararat Province.

Artsakh defense army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions

Artsakh Republic Defense Army did not open fire in the direction of Azerbaijani positions, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense reports.

Armenia Border Guards serviceman wounded in Azerbaijani shooting

A serviceman of the Armenian Border Guards was wounded when Azerbaijani military forces opened gunfire in the direction of the Tegh village at 13:35 on June 15.

Armenia National Security Service: Azerbaijan attempts to advance near Hakari bridge

At around 8:40am Thursday, a group of soldiers from the border guard service of Azerbaijan made an attempt to advance in the direction of Hakari bridge in order to place an Azerbaijani flag on the territory of Armenia, the National Security Service of Armenia informs.

The Azerbaijani military breached the ceasefire in three different directions. Artsakh Defense Army

The Azerbaijani military on June 14 breached the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh in three different directions, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry said.

Iran-EAEU free trade zone agreement can be signed before year’s end — Russian Deputy PM
Artsakh MoD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire
Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions near Sotk, Yeraskh villages
Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff
Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

"The Mystery of Artsakh Carpets". Carpet exhibition Held in Stepanakert

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Sports event held in Stepanakert on the eve of International Children's Day

Artsakh boxer celebrated victory on the second competition day of the European Youth Championship

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

Iran-EAEU free trade zone agreement can be signed before year’s end — Russian Deputy PM

Conflict to remain permanent while Ukraine aspires to join NATO — Medvedev

China’s Xi Jinping holds meeting with Bill Gates in Beijing

