Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire in the Artsakh Republic from 09:30, June 18 until 01:08, June 19 in two directions, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian side has no losses.

This ceasefire violation was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh.

As of 9:30am Monday, the situation on the line of contact is relatively stable.