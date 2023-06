From 12:45am to 2:20am Monday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from rifles of various calibers in the direction of the Armenian combat positions located in the eastern (Sotk village) and southwestern direction (Yeraskh) of the border zone.

June 19, 2023, 09:22 Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions near Sotk, Yeraskh villages

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: There are no casualties on the Armenian side, the defense ministry of Armenia informed