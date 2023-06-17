Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Armenia defeated Wales 4:2 in a stunning Euro 2024 qualifer match in Cardiff.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Wales' defeat at home was described by the BBC as a humiliation and embarrassment.

Wales’ Daniel James opened the score in the 10th minute but the Welsh fans’ excitement was silenced by a shot from Armenia’s Lucas Zelaryan 9 minutes later.

Armenia ‘s Grant-Leon Ranos brought the score to 2:1 in the 30th minute and the first half ended with Armenia in the lead. Armenia fans at the Cardiff stadium were euphoric when Ranos scored another goal in the 66th minute.

Harry Wilson hit a goal for Wales with some 20 minutes remaining, but Zelarayan’s stunning second restored Armenia's two-goal advantage.

Wales striker Kieffer Moore got a red card for an off-the-ball clash with Armenia’s goalkeeper. Armenia won 4:2.