Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Armenia defeated Wales 4:2 in a stunning Euro 2024 qualifer match in Cardiff.

STEPANAKERT,  JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Wales' defeat at home was described by the BBC as a humiliation and embarrassment.

Wales’ Daniel James opened the score in the 10th minute but the Welsh fans’ excitement was silenced by a shot from Armenia’s Lucas Zelaryan 9 minutes later.

Armenia ‘s Grant-Leon Ranos brought the score to 2:1 in the 30th minute and the first half ended with Armenia in the lead. Armenia fans at the Cardiff stadium were euphoric when Ranos scored another goal in the 66th minute.

Harry Wilson hit a goal for Wales with some 20 minutes remaining, but Zelarayan’s stunning second restored Armenia's two-goal advantage.

Wales striker Kieffer Moore got a red card for an off-the-ball clash with Armenia’s goalkeeper. Armenia won 4:2.


     

Politics

I ask, urge, somewhere also demand to act as sparingly as possible. Artsakh State Minister

Since yesterday, Azerbaijan has completely blocked the road connecting Artsakh to Armenia. Since yesterday, the humanitarian cargo transportation being carried out by the Russian peacekeeping forces, as well as the process of transporting the patients to Armenia through the International Red Cross Organization in order to provide proper medical care, has been stopped, Artsakh Republic State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan announced this on Facebook livestream Friday.

Severe blockade and threat of force makes genuine dialogue unrealistic. Artsakh MFA

In conditions of the ongoing severe blockade of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and the increasing threat of the use of force and ethnic cleansing, when the 120,000 people of Artsakh are in fact in a hostage situation, genuine dialogue to discuss ways of a political settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict is unrealistic, the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh Republic said in a statement.

Azerbaijan has launched ethnic cleansing in Artsakh with total blockade, warns Armenian Prime Minister

Azerbaijan’s actions once again confirm Armenia’s concerns that Azerbaijan is carrying out a policy of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on June 16.

Armenia-Azerbaijan foreign ministerial meeting expected in Washington D.C. soon – Pashinyan

A meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov is planned to take place soon in Washington D.C., Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday.

Azerbaijan's actions becoming increasingly threatening, Artsakh MFA

The Foreign Ministry of the Artsakh Republic on Thursday issued a statement on the complete closure of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan.

Klaar to Zakharova: EU has been, is completely transparent about its engagement for peace in South Caucasus

The European Union (EU) has been and is completely transparent about its engagement for peace in the South Caucasus. Toivo Klaar, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, noted this on Twitter, in response to Russian foreign ministry official representative Maria Zakharova’s statement on the opening of three new operational centers of the civilian European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA).

Economy

Armenian exports, re-exports to Russia grow 187%

Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.

World Bank forecasts 4.4% economic growth for Armenia in 2023

Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Artsakh State Minister held consultation on energy and security issues

On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.

Due to the ongoing blockade, the decline in the GDP growth comprises more than 32%

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

Azerbaijan bans all humanitarian transportation through Lachin corridor

Azerbaijan has banned all humanitarian passenger and cargo transportation through Lachin Corridor.

Artsakh's Harav community will soon be provided with round-the-clock water. Community Leader

As a result of the ongoing blockade, the stone factory in the village of Harav of the region of Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh has been closed, and its workers have lost an important source of income.

Life in Artsakh's Tsovategh goes on as usual. Community Leader

The agricultural year in the Tsovategh community of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh is very active.

Red Cross facilitates transfer of patients from Artsakh Republic

The International Committee of the Red Cross facilitated on Saturday the transfer of 16 patients from blockaded Artsakh Republic to Armenia for treatment. The attendants of the patients accompanied them.

President Harutyunyan continues series of meetings with public

The President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan continues his meetings with representatives of public, including members of non-governmental organizations and employees of the state administration system, the Presidential Office stated.

"Ararich" charitable foundation organized cultural entertainment event for the Artsakh children (photos)

On June 9, in the area adjacent to the ''We Are Our Mountains'', the "Ararich" charitable foundation organized a cultural entertainment event for the children of Artsakh under the title "Little Creator".

15 more medical patients transferred from Stepanakert to Yerevan

Fifteen patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Friday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with their companions as well as the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health reports.

Military

Azerbaijan opens fire at factory being built with foreign investment in Armenia’s Yeraskh village

At 10am Friday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from rifles of various calibers in the direction of the metallurgical plant being built with foreign investment in Yeraskh village of Armenia’s Ararat Province.

Artsakh defense army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions

Artsakh Republic Defense Army did not open fire in the direction of Azerbaijani positions, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense reports.

Armenia Border Guards serviceman wounded in Azerbaijani shooting

A serviceman of the Armenian Border Guards was wounded when Azerbaijani military forces opened gunfire in the direction of the Tegh village at 13:35 on June 15.

Armenia National Security Service: Azerbaijan attempts to advance near Hakari bridge

At around 8:40am Thursday, a group of soldiers from the border guard service of Azerbaijan made an attempt to advance in the direction of Hakari bridge in order to place an Azerbaijani flag on the territory of Armenia, the National Security Service of Armenia informs.

The Azerbaijani military breached the ceasefire in three different directions. Artsakh Defense Army

The Azerbaijani military on June 14 breached the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh in three different directions, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry said.

Azerbaijani forces use long range shots in targeting Yeraskh, no attempt to advance

The Azerbaijani military is firing long range shots in the direction of Yeraskh and it hasn’t attempted to advance, Deputy Minister of Defense Arman Sargsyan told reporters when asked on the situation in the village.

Two foreigners wounded by Azerbaijan army shooting at Armenia’s Yeraskh village

Two foreign nationals were wounded on Wednesday when Azerbaijani military forces opened fire at a steelworks which is under development with foreign investments in the Armenian village of Yeraskh. The shooting occurred around 11:45, June 14.

Analytical

Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Photos

"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
Videos

Culture

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

"The Mystery of Artsakh Carpets". Carpet exhibition Held in Stepanakert

Sport

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Sports event held in Stepanakert on the eve of International Children's Day

Artsakh boxer celebrated victory on the second competition day of the European Youth Championship

Diaspora

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

International

Conflict to remain permanent while Ukraine aspires to join NATO — Medvedev

China’s Xi Jinping holds meeting with Bill Gates in Beijing

West very afraid new, large-scale war will break out, Lukashenko says

New package of US military aid to Ukraine includes 25 armored vehicles — Pentagon

