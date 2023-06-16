For the second day, Azerbaijan has been blocking all types of humanitarian transportation to Artsakh, that were carried out accompanied by the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Russian peacekeeping contingent during the blockade.
Humanitarian issues used by Azerbaijan as a tool to advance its policy of ethnic hatred and ethnic cleansing against Artsakh people. Ombudsman
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh Republic Human Rights Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Facebook page.