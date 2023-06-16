For the second day, Azerbaijan has been blocking all types of humanitarian transportation to Artsakh, that were carried out accompanied by the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Russian peacekeeping contingent during the blockade.

June 16, 2023, 20:09 Humanitarian issues used by Azerbaijan as a tool to advance its policy of ethnic hatred and ethnic cleansing against Artsakh people. Ombudsman

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh Republic Human Rights Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Facebook page.

The ban on humanitarian cargo transportation aggravates the humanitarian crisis situation in Artsakh created as a result of the blockade. The already limited food situation that has arisen as a result of the 6-month-long blockade poses existential threats to 120,000 people of Artsakh, including 30,000 children, 20,000 elderly, and 9,000 people with disabilities.

Due to the complete blockage of the corridor, the pre-planned transportation of 102 patients and their accompanying persons from Artsakh to Armenia and vice versa was not carried out. The supply of necessary medicines has also been completely stopped, which creates serious problems for the citizens and medical institutions of Artsakh.