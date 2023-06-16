Since yesterday, Azerbaijan has completely blocked the road connecting Artsakh to Armenia.

June 16, 2023, 17:26 I ask, urge, somewhere also demand to act as sparingly as possible. Artsakh State Minister

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Since yesterday, the humanitarian cargo transportation being carried out by the Russian peacekeeping forces, as well as the process of transporting the patients to Armenia through the International Red Cross Organization in order to provide proper medical care, has been stopped, Artsakh Republic State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan announced this on Facebook livestream Friday.

According to him, taking into account this circumstance, since Thursday the entire state system of Artsakh has gone into austerity mode, the services providing public service have been given appropriate assignments, and restrictions are being applied.

“Keeping in mind that the situation has changed dramatically, we have quickly made some revisions in the existing approaches.

“I ask the leadership of the state administration system to address fuel and other similar issues only in case of extreme necessity, to stop or minimize the use of official vehicles.

“Territorial management and local self-government bodies will provide necessary supplies to organize the process of supplying food and bread to the population.

“We will provide the Ministry of Health with the conditions necessary to organize emergency medical assistance.

“We will try as much as possible to assist the implementation of agricultural work in order to maintain its continuity. That process will be carried out under the direct coordination and management of the Minister of Agriculture.

“Public transport will continue to operate, inter-district routes will be organized," added the Artsakh minister of state.

Also, he addressed the Artsakh citizens, stating as follows, in particular: "I ask, urge, somewhere also demand to act as sparingly as possible. At this moment, the process of providing fuel to individuals has been stopped.”