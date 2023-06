Olivier Giroud, striker for AC Milan and the France national team, has auctioned the shirt worn during the victory over England in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

June 16, 2023, 15:50 Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Sputnik Armenia, he will donate the proceeds from the sale to the Espoir pour l'Arménie (Hope for Armenia) organization in support of the Artsakh Armenians under the Azerbaijani blockade.