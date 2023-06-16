Conflict to remain permanent while Ukraine aspires to join NATO — Medvedev

Russia’s conflict with "Nazi Ukraine" will be permanent and if regime change occurs in Kiev, new authorities will not ask to join NATO, Deputy Russian Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: On his Telegram channel he reiterated remarks by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg who ruled out Ukraine joining the alliance during the conflict but stressed that doors would remain open for Kiev. "What does this mean from a practical point of view? We don’t need Ukraine in NATO. In any case, until any remnant of this country remains in its present state," he wrote.

"Therefore, for Nazi Ukraine the conflict will be permanent. And a new political regime in Kiev (if there is one) will definitely not ask for NATO membership," Medvedev asserted.