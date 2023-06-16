Azerbaijan has launched ethnic cleansing in Artsakh with total blockade, warns Armenian Prime Minister

Azerbaijan’s actions once again confirm Armenia’s concerns that Azerbaijan is carrying out a policy of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on June 16.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The installation of an illegal checkpoint in the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, the disruption of power and gas supply to Nagorno Karabakh, which is ongoing for six months, have extremely escalated the humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh, and if Azerbaijan was ensuring some passage through Lachin Corridor last month for its propaganda purposes, through the Red Cross and Russian peacekeepers, starting yesterday this passage was also shut down and even the supplies of essential food products to Nagorno Karabakh have been suspended. That is, Nagorno Karabakh has no food supply from the outside world. The passage of citizens requiring urgent medical treatment is also banned. These actions once again confirm our fears that Azerbaijan is carrying out a policy of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh. However in this case this is no longer a fear but already the launch of actions. What is this if not ethnic cleansing? The food, gas, electricity supplies to the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh are cut off, farmers carrying out agricultural work are targeted with automatic gunfire, the possibility of movement is blocked even for critically-ill patients,” Pashinyan said.

The Armenian Prime Minister said that Armenia should increase international awareness not only among governments and organizations, but also societies.

Pashinyan reiterated that dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert within the framework of international mechanisms is extremely important for ensuring the rights and security of the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh. “We must hope that concrete steps will be taken in this direction,” Pashinyan said.