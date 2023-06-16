Armenia-Azerbaijan foreign ministerial meeting expected in Washington D.C. soon – Pashinyan

A meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov is planned to take place soon in Washington D.C., Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “As difficult as it is, our work in the direction of normalizing relations with Azerbaijan and establishing peace must be continuous, we must be consistent in this issue,” PM Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

“A meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is planned to take place soon in Washington. And I hope that the certain progress recorded during the previous Washington meeting will develop,” Pashinyan added.