At 10am Friday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from rifles of various calibers in the direction of the metallurgical plant being built with foreign investment in Yeraskh village of Armenia’s Ararat Province.

June 16, 2023, 09:36 Azerbaijan opens fire at factory being built with foreign investment in Armenia’s Yeraskh village

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs.