Artsakh defense army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The statement by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense claiming that the Defense Army units opened fire in between 00:50 – 04:10 on June 16 at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the occupied territories of the Republic of Artsakh’s Shushi region is yet another disinformation,” the Artsakh Defense Ministry said in a statement.