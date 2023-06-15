Klaar to Zakharova: EU has been, is completely transparent about its engagement for peace in South Caucasus

The European Union (EU) has been and is completely transparent about its engagement for peace in the South Caucasus. Toivo Klaar, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, noted this on Twitter, in response to Russian foreign ministry official representative Maria Zakharova’s statement on the opening of three new operational centers of the civilian European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA).

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “And we will continue to work for the benefit of the nations and the people. EUmARMENIA is an important element of this commitment,” Klaar added.