A serviceman of the Armenian Border Guards was wounded when Azerbaijani military forces opened gunfire in the direction of the Tegh village at 13:35 on June 15.

June 15, 2023, 14:31 Armenia Border Guards serviceman wounded in Azerbaijani shooting

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Border Guards of the National Security Service said it will provide updates on the health condition of the wounded serviceman.