Congressman Pallone calls on State Department to halt Azerbaijan’s 'senseless' acts of aggression against Armenia

United States Congressman Frank Pallone has called on the U.S. State Department to halt Azerbaijan’s “senseless” acts of aggression against Armenia which jeopardize ongoing peace negotiations and risk further destabilization in the Caucasus.

June 15, 2023, 14:07

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Azerbaijan is jeopardizing ongoing peace negotiations and risking further destabilization in the Caucasus through their attacks in Armenian territory. State Department must try to halt these senseless acts of aggression & push for the recognition & respect of Armenia's borders,” Pallone tweeted.