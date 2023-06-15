Azerbaijan has banned all humanitarian passenger and cargo transportation through Lachin Corridor.

June 15, 2023, 13:19 Azerbaijan bans all humanitarian transportation through Lachin corridor

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Azerbaijan banned humanitarian passage after the June 15 provocation near Hakari Bridge.

“In particular, 25 patients and their family members were being transported by the International Committee of the Red Cross from Artsakh to Armenia, but the further movement of the vehicles was banned in the illegal Azerbaijani checkpoint functioning in the Kashatagh (Lachin) corridor, forcing them to return to Stepanakert. Besides, a passenger transportation of dozens of persons for urgent humanitarian needs scheduled for today in the Stepanakert-Goris-Stepanakert route that was supposed to take place by the Russian peacekeepers has also been cancelled. The movement of cargo trucks of Russian peacekeepers traveling to Goris for humanitarian cargo transportation has also been suspended,” the Artsakh Republic Information Center said in a statement.

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh emphasize once again that the presence of the illegal Azerbaijani check point in the Kashatagh (Lachin) corridor poses significant dangers and obstacles to the free movement between Artsakh and Armenia. Today's incident further highlights these risks and obstacles, which not only jeopardize the acute humanitarian needs of the people of Artsakh but also impede the limited movement of people and goods facilitated by the Red Cross and Russian peacekeepers.

The authorities of Artsakh reassert their position that the provisions outlined in the Tripartite Declaration of November 9, 2020 regarding the Lachin Corridor should be immediately and unconditionally upheld, without any interference from Azerbaijan. They also call for the implementation of the decision made by the International Court of Justice of the United Nations on February 22, 2023.