At around 8:40am Thursday, a group of soldiers from the border guard service of Azerbaijan made an attempt to advance in the direction of Hakari bridge in order to place an Azerbaijani flag on the territory of Armenia.

June 15, 2023, 10:52 Armenia National Security Service: Azerbaijan attempts to advance near Hakari bridge

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “As a result of measures taken by the Armenian side, the attempt by the Azerbaijani servicemen to advance and install a flag in the territory of Armenia was thwarted,” the NSS Border Guards said in a statement.