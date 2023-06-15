The Azerbaijani military breached the ceasefire in three different directions. Artsakh Defense Army

The Azerbaijani military on June 14 breached the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh in three different directions, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry said.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Azerbaijani troops opened small arms fire in the northern, eastern and north-western directions of the line of contact.

Between 9:15am and 11:14am, the Azerbaijani side opened fire—from small arms—at civilians doing agricultural work in Machkalashen and Chartar villages.

The Armenian side has no losses.

This ceasefire violation was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.

As of 9:30am Thursday, the situation on the line of contact is relatively stable.