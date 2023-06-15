We are deeply concerned about Azerbaijan's shootings in Armenia. US State Department about shootings in Yeraskh

The U.S. State Department commented on today's shooting by the Azerbaijani side in Yeraskh, which resulted in two wounded on the Armenian side.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We are deeply concerned that two civilian employees of a U.S.- affiliated company in Armenia sustained injuries from gunfire from the direction of Azerbaijan. We reiterate our call for restraint along the borders as the parties work toward a durable and balanced peace,” - the Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, Matthew Miller, wrote on his Twitter.