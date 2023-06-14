Klaar: EU is following closely, shooting in all areas needs to stop

The European Union (EU) is following closely developments in the region; the shooting in all areas needs to stop. Toivo Klaar, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, noted this on Twitter.
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: “It is essential to keep up the positive momentum of successive meetings and achieve results at the negotiating table that will benefit Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the entire region,” Klaar added.