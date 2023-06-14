Azerbaijani forces use long range shots in targeting Yeraskh, no attempt to advance

The Azerbaijani military is firing long range shots in the direction of Yeraskh and it hasn’t attempted to advance, Deputy Minister of Defense Arman Sargsyan told reporters when asked on the situation in the village.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “There’s no need to panic because we live in a region, a country which seems to have adapted to living in such tense situations. We must be vigilant and confident in any case that our military and security forces are giving and will give an adequate response in case of necessity, however an escalation of the situation isn’t desirable, and we hope that there will be an end to this unconstructive approach by the Azerbaijani armed forces and those circles,” Sargsyan said.

“We are constantly releasing information, and analyzing this information will make the true goal obvious. I think their goal is to create tensions, and thank God we don’t have deaths. I don’t have other details,” he added.

Speaking about the combat readiness of the Armenian military, Sargsyan said that the armed forces have their objectives and these objectives change according to the situation.

“The army is ready and must adequately respond to every such step,” Sargsyan said.