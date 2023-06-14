Artsakhpress

Azerbaijani forces use long range shots in targeting Yeraskh, no attempt to advance

The Azerbaijani military is firing long range shots in the direction of Yeraskh and it hasn’t attempted to advance, Deputy Minister of Defense Arman Sargsyan told reporters when asked on the situation in the village.

STEPANAKERT,  JUNE 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “There’s no need to panic because we live in a region, a country which seems to have adapted to living in such tense situations. We must be vigilant and confident in any case that our military and security forces are giving and will give an adequate response in case of necessity, however an escalation of the situation isn’t desirable, and we hope that there will be an end to this unconstructive approach by the Azerbaijani armed forces and those circles,” Sargsyan said.

“We are constantly releasing information, and analyzing this information will make the true goal obvious. I think their goal is to create tensions, and thank God we don’t have deaths. I don’t have other details,” he added.

Speaking about the combat readiness of the Armenian military, Sargsyan said that the armed forces have their objectives and these objectives change according to the situation.

“The army is ready and must adequately respond to every such step,” Sargsyan said.


     

Politics

Armenian FM presents latest developments around Artsakh to Konrad Adenauer Foundation executive

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday received Stephan Malerius, the head of the “Political Dialogue South Caucasus" Regional Program of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs.

Armenia has serious concerns that Azerbaijan could be preparing the ground for new aggressive actions and ethnic cleansing in Artsakh. Armenia MFA

Armenia has serious concerns that Azerbaijan could be preparing the ground for new aggressive actions and ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Foreign Ministry of Armenia said in a statement on June 13.

David Babayan: It's necessary to study history correctly to withstand challenges

In order to withstand the challenges, it is necessary to study history correctly, Artsakh presidential advisor David Babayan claims.

Armenian Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Hungarian foreign ministry chief of protocol

On June 12, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Hungary Ashot Smbatyan had a meeting with Christine Marfi, Head of the Department for Eastern Europe of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary.

President Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of Russia Day

On June 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day.

Economy

Armenian exports, re-exports to Russia grow 187%

Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.

World Bank forecasts 4.4% economic growth for Armenia in 2023

Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Artsakh State Minister held consultation on energy and security issues

On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.

Due to the ongoing blockade, the decline in the GDP growth comprises more than 32%

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

Artsakh's Harav community will soon be provided with round-the-clock water. Community Leader

As a result of the ongoing blockade, the stone factory in the village of Harav of the region of Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh has been closed, and its workers have lost an important source of income.

Life in Artsakh's Tsovategh goes on as usual. Community Leader

The agricultural year in the Tsovategh community of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh is very active.

Red Cross facilitates transfer of patients from Artsakh Republic

The International Committee of the Red Cross facilitated on Saturday the transfer of 16 patients from blockaded Artsakh Republic to Armenia for treatment. The attendants of the patients accompanied them.

President Harutyunyan continues series of meetings with public

The President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan continues his meetings with representatives of public, including members of non-governmental organizations and employees of the state administration system, the Presidential Office stated.

"Ararich" charitable foundation organized cultural entertainment event for the Artsakh children (photos)

On June 9, in the area adjacent to the ''We Are Our Mountains'', the "Ararich" charitable foundation organized a cultural entertainment event for the children of Artsakh under the title "Little Creator".

15 more medical patients transferred from Stepanakert to Yerevan

Fifteen patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Friday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with their companions as well as the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health reports.

Foreign Literature Confirming the Armenian Origin of Dadivank

The inscriptions preserved on the walls of the monastery and ancient khachkars on the territory of the monastery testify to the antiquity and Armenian origin of Dadivank. There is historical information and evidence of the construction of the monastery in various foreign literature and professional works, the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church wrote.

Two foreigners wounded by Azerbaijan army shooting at Armenia’s Yeraskh village

Two foreign nationals were wounded on Wednesday when Azerbaijani military forces opened fire at a steelworks which is under development with foreign investments in the Armenian village of Yeraskh. The shooting occurred around 11:45, June 14.

Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire, used small arms

During the day and in the evening on Tuesday, the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the northern, eastern, and southwestern directions of the line of contact with Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)—and by using small arms.

Azerbaijan again falsely accuses Nagorno Karabakh of breaching ceasefire in latest disinformation campaign

The Azerbaijani authorities have again released disinformation, the Nagorno Karabakh (Republic of Artsakh) Defense Ministry warned Wednesday.

Azerbaijani forces again open fire at Armenian border positions

Azerbaijani military units opened fire around 11:30-11:45 on June 13 at Armenian military positions in the section of Tretuk and Sotk, Gegharkunik Province.

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan fired mortars in direction of Sotk village

Azerbaijani military units opened fire at Armenian military positions near Sotk at 14:15, June 12, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement.

Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan MoD spreads disinformation

The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on June 10 the units of the Artsakh Defence Army regularly opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani occupied territories of Shushi and Askeran regions of the Republic of Artsakh is another disinformation.

Analytical

Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Photos

"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
Videos

Culture

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

"The Mystery of Artsakh Carpets". Carpet exhibition Held in Stepanakert

Sport

Sports event held in Stepanakert on the eve of International Children's Day

Artsakh boxer celebrated victory on the second competition day of the European Youth Championship

Yerevan 2023 EWF European Weightlifting Championships: Day 8

Volleyball tournament launched in Stepanakert as part of Spartakiad

Diaspora

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

International

New package of US military aid to Ukraine includes 25 armored vehicles — Pentagon

Twenty-two U.S. troops injured in Syria helicopter 'mishap'

Russia on right side of history — Ambassador to US

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86

