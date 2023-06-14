Two foreigners wounded by Azerbaijan army shooting at Armenia’s Yeraskh village

Two foreign nationals were wounded on Wednesday when Azerbaijani military forces opened fire at a steelworks which is under development with foreign investments in the Armenian village of Yeraskh. The shooting occurred around 11:45, June 14.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 14, ARTSAKHPRESS:''The MoD Azerbaijan disseminated disinformation at around 11:30am Wednesday, claiming that the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani combat positions near Yeraskh village.

And at around 11:45am, Azerbaijani side opened fire—in the same direction—at the metallurgical plant being built in Yeraskh with foreign investment, in the wake of which two foreign citizens were wounded,'' the defense ministry said.