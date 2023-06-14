A discussion on "Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin Corridor" was held in the European Parliament.

June 14, 2023, 10:49 State terrorism by Azerbaijan has not led to any sanctions by the European Council, Francois Xavier Bellamy

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the question-and-answer session, MEP Francois Xavier Bellamy strongly criticized Azerbaijan's blockade of the Lachin Corridor, which led to a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The Court of Justice has condemned the blockade by Azerbaijan, but this state terrorism has not led to any sanctions by the Council, and the Commission seems unable to properly condemn this very serious violation of the fundamental rights of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh," the MEP said.

Referring to the MEP’s observations, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell emphasized. "Azerbaijan's unilateral decision to install this checkpoint completely contradicts efforts to build trust between the parties."

Borrell emphasized that the Lachin Corridor is outside the geographical area of responsibility of the EU monitoring mission.

"There are territories, border areas with Armenia, from where it can be seen what is happening in the Lachin Corridor, but the corridor itself is outside the jurisdiction of the mission and their area of responsibility. Now we are trying to find a solution for this specific problem," Borrell said.

As for the inactivity mentioned by the MEPs, Borrell emphasized that a very important meeting between the French President, the German Chancellor, the President of the European Council and leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan took place in Moldova recently. In addition, according to Borrell, another meeting with Charles Michel is planned in Brussels in July.

According to Josep Borrell, efforts are being made to resolve the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, the parties have also expressed readiness to continue negotiations.