The next round of talks between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, scheduled for this week in Washington D.C, was postponed due to scheduling issues. US Department of State spokesman Matthew Miller informed this at Tuesday’s Department press briefing.

June 14, 2023, 10:47 US State Department: Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ Washington talks delayed due to scheduling issues

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: It was reported earlier that the next round of talks between the FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan, scheduled for June 12 in Washington, was postponed at the request of Baku.

"This meeting unfortunately couldn’t go forward 100 percent due to scheduling issues, and we look forward to rescheduling it as soon as we can," Miller said.

As the representative of the US State Department noted, “the parties continue to pursue a peaceful dialogue for the South Caucasus region,” and Washington believes “direct dialogue is key to resolving the remaining issues.”

"We believe an agreement is within reach," added the US State Department spox.