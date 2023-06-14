Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire, used small arms

During the day and in the evening on Tuesday, the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the northern, eastern, and southwestern directions of the line of contact with Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)—and by using small arms.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian side has no losses, the Artsakh Defense Ministry said in a statement.

This ceasefire violation was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.

As of 9:30am Wednesday, the situation on the line of contact is relatively stable.