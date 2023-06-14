The Azerbaijani authorities have again released disinformation, the Nagorno Karabakh (Republic of Artsakh) Defense Ministry warned Wednesday.

June 14, 2023, 09:27 Azerbaijan again falsely accuses Nagorno Karabakh of breaching ceasefire in latest disinformation campaign

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The statement released by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry claiming that [Artsakh] Defense Army units opened fire around 19:15, June 13 at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the occupied territories of the Shushi region of the Republic of Artsakh is yet another disinformation,” the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said in a statement.