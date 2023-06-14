Armenia's representative Petros Ashkaryan won the gold medal at the European Youth Championship of Greco-Roman wrestling held in Albania.

June 14, 2023, 11:12 Youth EC: Petros Ashkaryan, gold medalist

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: In the final of the 65 kg weight category, he defeated Georgy Chikhaidze, the representative of Georgia, with a score of 5:3.