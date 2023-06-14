Youth EC: Petros Ashkaryan, gold medalist

Armenia's representative Petros Ashkaryan won the gold medal at the European Youth Championship of Greco-Roman wrestling held in Albania.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday received Stephan Malerius, the head of the “Political Dialogue South Caucasus" Regional Program of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs.
Armenia has serious concerns that Azerbaijan could be preparing the ground for new aggressive actions and ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Foreign Ministry of Armenia said in a statement on June 13.
In order to withstand the challenges, it is necessary to study history correctly, Artsakh presidential advisor David Babayan claims.
On June 12, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Hungary Ashot Smbatyan had a meeting with Christine Marfi, Head of the Department for Eastern Europe of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary.
On June 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day.
Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.
Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.
On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.
During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.
World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
As a result of the ongoing blockade, the stone factory in the village of Harav of the region of Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh has been closed, and its workers have lost an important source of income.
The agricultural year in the Tsovategh community of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh is very active.
The International Committee of the Red Cross facilitated on Saturday the transfer of 16 patients from blockaded Artsakh Republic to Armenia for treatment. The attendants of the patients accompanied them.
The President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan continues his meetings with representatives of public, including members of non-governmental organizations and employees of the state administration system, the Presidential Office stated.
On June 9, in the area adjacent to the ''We Are Our Mountains'', the "Ararich" charitable foundation organized a cultural entertainment event for the children of Artsakh under the title "Little Creator".
Fifteen patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Friday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with their companions as well as the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health reports.
The inscriptions preserved on the walls of the monastery and ancient khachkars on the territory of the monastery testify to the antiquity and Armenian origin of Dadivank. There is historical information and evidence of the construction of the monastery in various foreign literature and professional works, the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church wrote.
During the day and in the evening on Tuesday, the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the northern, eastern, and southwestern directions of the line of contact with Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)—and by using small arms.
The Azerbaijani authorities have again released disinformation, the Nagorno Karabakh (Republic of Artsakh) Defense Ministry warned Wednesday.
Azerbaijani military units opened fire around 11:30-11:45 on June 13 at Armenian military positions in the section of Tretuk and Sotk, Gegharkunik Province.
Azerbaijani military units opened fire at Armenian military positions near Sotk at 14:15, June 12, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement.
The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on June 10 the units of the Artsakh Defence Army regularly opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani occupied territories of Shushi and Askeran regions of the Republic of Artsakh is another disinformation.
At 10:50 pm, June 9, Azerbaijani Armed Forces units opened fire at the Armenian positions near Kakhakn village, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia reports.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.
In response to the demand of the participants of the rally held on May 15 in Stepanakert's Revival Square, Arayik Harutyunyan, the President of the Republic of Artsakh, proposed to start consultations and discussions.
