During the five-sided meeting held in Moldova, the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan recognized each other's territorial integrity. Armenia has accepted Artsakh as a constituent part of Azerbaijan, with Nikol Pashinyan being the first Armenian leader to make such a statement, and the EU hopes that official Baku will receive this message and pay more attention to the rights and security issues of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

June 14, 2023, 09:39 We hope the message from the Armenian side will be a stimulus, pushing negotiation process on a positive path - Borrell

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said during the discussion on "Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin Corridor" in the European Parliament.

The head of EU diplomacy also highly appreciated the role of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Nagorno-Karabakh, which, according to him, is an important factor in the resolution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.