Twenty-two U.S. service members were injured in a helicopter "mishap" in northeastern Syria on June 12, U.S. military's Central Command said in a statement.

It did not disclose the cause of the incident.

In a twitter post, the U.S. military said no enemy fire was reported but added that the cause of the incident was under investigation.