Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday received Stephan Malerius, the head of the “Political Dialogue South Caucasus" Regional Program of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs.

June 13, 2023, 16:12 Armenian FM presents latest developments around Artsakh to Konrad Adenauer Foundation executive

TEPANAKERT, JUNE 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The interlocutors commended the close cooperation established with the foundation and exchanged views on the strengthening of democratic institutions in Armenia, the progress made as a result of the reforms and the continued support of the EU and member states in this regard.

During the meeting, the security situation in the region was touched upon. Minister Mirozyan presented the latest developments on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue and normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan as well as the vision of the Armenian side for the solutions to the key issues and for achieving comprehensive and lasting peace in the South Caucasus region. The importance of continuous involvement of international actors and active steps in that direction was emphasized.