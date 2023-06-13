Artsakh's Harav community will soon be provided with round-the-clock water. Community Leader

As a result of the ongoing blockade, the stone factory in the village of Harav of the region of Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh has been closed, and its workers have lost an important source of income.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 13, ARTSAKHPRESS:''Due to the lack of fuel amid the blockade, we had also a problem of transport connection with the capital. With the support of the government, a car has now been provided to the village, which works regularly 5 days a week, carrying out passenger transportation to Stepanakert. With the support of the state, the solution of the drinking water problem of the community is also in progress. In two-three days, we will have round-the-clock water supply", said Ghazaryan.

According to the head of the community, the residents of the village started to engage more actively in farming and animal husbandry.

"Previously, when the stone factory work operated, our residents mostly bought the food they needed. Currently, based on the experience of the previous months of the blockade, when there was a severe shortage of fruits and vegetables and other agricultural products, they realize that, for example, in winter they will need potatoes, so they have sown on a large scale,'' explained Andranik Ghazaryan, adding that the potato seeds were provided by the Artsakh Republic Village and Agriculture Fund. In addition, seeds were also provided by the Red Cross.

"The wheat harvest this year is not the same as in the previous years. It is natural; we know from life experience that there should be no drought in order to have a harvest. In case of lack of wheat, we will be satisfied with what we have," said the head of the community, adding that in the near future they will carry out hay harvesting, after which wheat harvesting will be done.