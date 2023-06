Azerbaijani military units opened fire around 11:30-11:45 on June 13 at Armenian military positions in the section of Tretuk and Sotk, Gegharkunik Province.

June 13, 2023, 13:49 Azerbaijani forces again open fire at Armenian border positions

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azerbaijani armed forces used mortars in the direction of Sotk, informed the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Armenia.

There were no losses from the Armenian side.