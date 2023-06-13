On June 12 the newly-appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Hungary Ashot Smbatyan handed over the copies of his credentials to Anett Varga, Chief of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary in Budapest. A.Varga congratulated Ambassador Smbatyan on his appointment and wished success in his mission.

June 13, 2023, 09:30 Armenian Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Hungarian foreign ministry chief of protocol

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 13, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The parties had an exchange of views on the prospects of development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Armenia and Hungary, the Armenian Embassy in Hungary said in a readout.