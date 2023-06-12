President Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of Russia Day

On June 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day.
On June 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day.
On June 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day.
A group of former members of the Dutch parliament published a joint statement on the Nederlands Dagblad website, calling on the Dutch government and international organizations to send an international peacekeeping mission to Artsakh Republic and pressure Baku to accept the mission.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk has commented on the results of the trilateral session on regional connections unblocking, emphasizing that Armenia’s sovereignty is not being questioned by anyone.
President Harutyunyan met with a group of members of the Union of Artsakh Freedom Fighters, the Union of Afghan War Veterans and the Union of Army Reserve Officers.
Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan met with a group of members of the Union of Artsakh Freedom Fighters, the Union of Afghan War Veterans, and the Union of Army Reserve Officers.
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on June 9 in Sochi, TASS news agency reported citing Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
The delegation led by the Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan met with the Members of the delegation of Parliament of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the Inter-Parliamentary Union.
Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.
Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.
On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.
During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.
World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 386.35/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.96 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
The agricultural year in the Tsovategh community of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh is very active.
The International Committee of the Red Cross facilitated on Saturday the transfer of 16 patients from blockaded Artsakh Republic to Armenia for treatment. The attendants of the patients accompanied them.
The President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan continues his meetings with representatives of public, including members of non-governmental organizations and employees of the state administration system, the Presidential Office stated.
On June 9, in the area adjacent to the ''We Are Our Mountains'', the "Ararich" charitable foundation organized a cultural entertainment event for the children of Artsakh under the title "Little Creator".
Fifteen patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Friday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with their companions as well as the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health reports.
The inscriptions preserved on the walls of the monastery and ancient khachkars on the territory of the monastery testify to the antiquity and Armenian origin of Dadivank. There is historical information and evidence of the construction of the monastery in various foreign literature and professional works, the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church wrote.
On June 7, the Office of the Representative for International Legal Matters of Armenia received information from the European Court of Human Rights regarding the two Armenian servicemen submitted by Azerbaijan to the European Court, including medical documents and details of detention conditions.
Azerbaijani military units opened fire at Armenian military positions near Sotk at 14:15, June 12, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement.
The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on June 10 the units of the Artsakh Defence Army regularly opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani occupied territories of Shushi and Askeran regions of the Republic of Artsakh is another disinformation.
At 10:50 pm, June 9, Azerbaijani Armed Forces units opened fire at the Armenian positions near Kakhakn village, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia reports.
Between 5:35pm and 8:30pm Thursday, the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the eastern and northern direction of the line of contact with Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
. Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have visited the two Armenian servicemen who were kidnapped by the Azerbaijani military and jailed.
Between 2:25am and 2:35am Thursday, the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire—by using small arms—in the northern direction of the line of contact with Artsakh.
Azerbaijani forces opened fire at 22:35, June 7 at Armenian military positions in the Khoznavar section, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.
In response to the demand of the participants of the rally held on May 15 in Stepanakert's Revival Square, Arayik Harutyunyan, the President of the Republic of Artsakh, proposed to start consultations and discussions.
month
week
day