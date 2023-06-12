President Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of Russia Day

On June 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message, in particular, reads:

"Honorable Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the Russian people on Russia Day.

The long-standing friendship between the Armenian and Russian peoples, as well as the strategic and allied relations between the Armenian and Russian states, have forged a significant history and hold an immense potential for further development. Artsakh, as an important entity in the South Caucasus, has had and continues to have its own place within these relations. One of the indicators of that importance is the signing of the 2020 war ceasefire through active mediation and guarantees of Russia.

Therefore, we highly value the role of Russia and your personal contribution in halting the bloodshed in 2020, thereby preventing further large-scale aggressions and tragedies in Artsakh. The people of Artsakh have welcomed the presence of Russian peacekeepers, considering them a strong assurance of a free and dignified life in their homeland.

Now, as Azerbaijan persists in its efforts to dismantle the fragile security of Artsakh and the region, undermining the Russian guarantees through ongoing blockade and threats to Artsakh, we remain confident that by aligning our strategic interests and combining our efforts, our two nations will succeed in establishing a stable and dignified regional environment for all parties involved."