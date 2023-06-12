The agricultural year in the Tsovategh community of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh is very active.

June 12, 2023, 15:54 Life in Artsakh's Tsovategh goes on as usual. Community Leader

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Samvel Abrahamyan, the head of the Tsovategh community, told "Artsakhpress".

The community leader noted that there is a desire and willingness to engage in greenhouse farming among the villagers.

Animal husbandry is also popular in the village.

He noted that people are concerned about the events unfolding around Artsakh. But they also realize that the only way to support the motherland is to cling to the homeland.

"Life in the village has not stopped, it continues in its normal course. The residents of the community are mostly provided with work," the community head.