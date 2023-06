Azerbaijani military units opened fire at Armenian military positions near Sotk at 14:15, June 12, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azerbaijani forces used small arms and mortars in the shooting, the ministry added.

The Armenian side has no losses.