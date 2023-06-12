European Parliament to discuss situation in Artsakh, Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

The situation in Artsakh Republic will also be debated on at the European Parliament session which will take place between Monday and Thursday in Strasbourg, France, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: It is noted that the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the situation in Artsakh and the Lachin corridor will be discussed on Tuesday. Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, will respond to the respective questions.