Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86.

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86

STEPANAKERT,  JUNE 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: He died at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, according to Italian media.

In April, Berlusconi was treated for a lung infection linked to a previously undisclosed case of chronic leukaemia, according to the BBC.

A flamboyant billionaire media tycoon, Berlusconi first came to office in 1994 and led four governments until 2011.

Reacting to the news, Italy's Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said Berlusconi's death left a "huge void".

"An era is over... Farewell Silvio," Mr Crosetto wrote in a tweet, adding that he "loved" Berlusconi "very much".


     

Politics

Former Dutch parliament members call for international peacekeeping mission in Artsakh

A group of former members of the Dutch parliament published a joint statement on the Nederlands Dagblad website, calling on the Dutch government and international organizations to send an international peacekeeping mission to Artsakh Republic and pressure Baku to accept the mission.

All news from section

No one questions Armenia’s sovereignty – Russian Deputy PM on results of trilateral task force meeting on unblocking

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk has commented on the results of the trilateral session on regional connections unblocking, emphasizing that Armenia’s sovereignty is not being questioned by anyone.

President Harutyunyan meets with freedom fighters, Afghan War veterans, army reserve officers

President Harutyunyan met with a group of members of the Union of Artsakh Freedom Fighters, the Union of Afghan War Veterans and the Union of Army Reserve Officers.

Karabakh president meets with freedom fighters, Afghan War veterans, army reserve officers

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan met with a group of members of the Union of Artsakh Freedom Fighters, the Union of Afghan War Veterans, and the Union of Army Reserve Officers.

Pashinyan, Putin to meet in Sochi

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on June 9 in Sochi, TASS news agency reported citing Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Armenian Speaker of Parliament calls for int’l pressure to prevent further aggression by Azerbaijan

The delegation led by the Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan met with the Members of the delegation of Parliament of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

ICJ ruling on Azeri checkpoint in Lachin Corridor expected soon

Armenia is waiting for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on its request regarding Azerbaijan’s checkpoint in Lachin Corridor, the Representative of Armenia for International Legal Affairs Yeghishe Kirakosyan told reporters on June 8.

Economy

Armenian exports, re-exports to Russia grow 187%

Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.

All news from section

World Bank forecasts 4.4% economic growth for Armenia in 2023

Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Artsakh State Minister held consultation on energy and security issues

On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.

Due to the ongoing blockade, the decline in the GDP growth comprises more than 32%

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 386.35/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.96 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Society

Red Cross facilitates transfer of patients from Artsakh Republic

The International Committee of the Red Cross facilitated on Saturday the transfer of 16 patients from blockaded Artsakh Republic to Armenia for treatment. The attendants of the patients accompanied them.

All news from section

President Harutyunyan continues series of meetings with public

The President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan continues his meetings with representatives of public, including members of non-governmental organizations and employees of the state administration system, the Presidential Office stated.

"Ararich" charitable foundation organized cultural entertainment event for the Artsakh children (photos)

On June 9, in the area adjacent to the ''We Are Our Mountains'', the "Ararich" charitable foundation organized a cultural entertainment event for the children of Artsakh under the title "Little Creator".

15 more medical patients transferred from Stepanakert to Yerevan

Fifteen patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Friday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with their companions as well as the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Health reports.

Foreign Literature Confirming the Armenian Origin of Dadivank

The inscriptions preserved on the walls of the monastery and ancient khachkars on the territory of the monastery testify to the antiquity and Armenian origin of Dadivank. There is historical information and evidence of the construction of the monastery in various foreign literature and professional works, the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church wrote.

Azerbaijan provides information to the ECHR regarding 2 kidnapped Armenian servicemen

On June 7, the Office of the Representative for International Legal Matters of Armenia received information from the European Court of Human Rights regarding the two Armenian servicemen submitted by Azerbaijan to the European Court, including medical documents and details of detention conditions.

''Artsakh Little Singers'' ensemble will continue its activities

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble, which is adjunct to the Charles Aznavour Cultural Center is preparing for the year-end report concert.

Military

Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan MoD spreads disinformation

The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on June 10 the units of the Artsakh Defence Army regularly opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani occupied territories of Shushi and Askeran regions of the Republic of Artsakh is another disinformation.

All news from section

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan fires mortar at Kakhakn positions

At 10:50 pm, June 9, Azerbaijani Armed Forces units opened fire at the Armenian positions near Kakhakn village, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia reports.

Karabakh MoD: Azerbaijan fired at tractor doing agricultural work

Between 5:35pm and 8:30pm Thursday, the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the eastern and northern direction of the line of contact with Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Red Cross visits kidnapped Armenian servicemen in Azerbaijani detention

. Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have visited the two Armenian servicemen who were kidnapped by the Azerbaijani military and jailed.

Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan armed forces violated ceasefire again, used small arms

Between 2:25am and 2:35am Thursday, the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire—by using small arms—in the northern direction of the line of contact with Artsakh.

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions

Azerbaijani forces opened fire at 22:35, June 7 at Armenian military positions in the Khoznavar section, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

Azerbaijan violates the ceasefire in several directions of the contact line with Artsakh

On June 6, between 11:00 and 17:30, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the central, eastern and southeastern d ections of the contact line by using small firearms, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh informs.

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86
Three British tourists missing after boat catches fire off Egypt's coast
Red Cross facilitates transfer of patients from Artsakh Republic
Armenian exports, re-exports to Russia grow 187%
Ukraine says heavy battles ongoing after first counteroffensive gains
more news

Analytical

Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

All news from section

Interview

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

In response to the demand of the participants of the rally held on May 15 in Stepanakert's Revival Square, Arayik Harutyunyan, the President of the Republic of Artsakh, proposed to start consultations and discussions.

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Artsakh FM Sergey Ghazaryan. The international community has clear political and legal obligations and mechanisms to prevent mass violations of human rights

All news from section

Photos

"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

All news from section

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

"The Mystery of Artsakh Carpets". Carpet exhibition Held in Stepanakert

Sport

Sports event held in Stepanakert on the eve of International Children's Day

All news from section

Artsakh boxer celebrated victory on the second competition day of the European Youth Championship

Yerevan 2023 EWF European Weightlifting Championships: Day 8

Volleyball tournament launched in Stepanakert as part of Spartakiad

Diaspora

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

All news from section

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

International

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86

All news from section

European Parliament to discuss situation in Artsakh, Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

Ukraine says heavy battles ongoing after first counteroffensive gains

North Korean leader expresses support for Russia, hopes for victory

Most Read

month

week

day

Search