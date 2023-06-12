Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86.

June 12, 2023, 15:08 Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86

He died at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, according to Italian media.

In April, Berlusconi was treated for a lung infection linked to a previously undisclosed case of chronic leukaemia, according to the BBC.

A flamboyant billionaire media tycoon, Berlusconi first came to office in 1994 and led four governments until 2011.

Reacting to the news, Italy's Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said Berlusconi's death left a "huge void".

"An era is over... Farewell Silvio," Mr Crosetto wrote in a tweet, adding that he "loved" Berlusconi "very much".