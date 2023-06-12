Red Cross facilitates transfer of patients from Artsakh Republic

The International Committee of the Red Cross facilitated on Saturday the transfer of 16 patients from blockaded Artsakh Republic to Armenia for treatment. The attendants of the patients accompanied them.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Another 19 patients, together with their attendants, returned to Artsakh from Armenia after receiving treatment.

The Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh said that the Red Cross used a mini-bus to transport the patients and Azerbaijan has edited the images of the vehicle for its propaganda purposes so the Red Cross sign isn’t visible.