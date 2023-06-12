Ukraine's military command said on Monday its forces were engaged in heavy battles in frontline hot spots, after pushing back Russian forces from several villages in the opening phase of the counteroffensive.

June 12, 2023, 10:29 Ukraine says heavy battles ongoing after first counteroffensive gains

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 12, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Some 25 battles had taken place over the past day near the eastern town of Bakhmut, and further south near Avdiivka and Maryinka, all in the Donetsk region, but also near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, Reuters reported citing Ukraine's armed forces general staff.

Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar posted on Monday a photo showing soldiers hoisting the Ukrainian flag at what she said was the village of Storozheve in Donetsk, and thanked the 35th Separate Brigade of Marines for liberating it.

On Sunday, Ukraine said its troops had made advances on three villages in Donetsk: Blahodatne, Neskuchne and Makarivka. Storozheve is located between Blahodatne and Neskuchne.

Both sides have said their forces had inflicted heavy personnel and equipment losses on their enemy over the past week.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Ukraine had failed to breach Russian defenses, while the Russian defense ministry said it had destroyed several Leopard battle tanks and other equipment that Ukraine had received from the West.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it has repelled 8 attacks and that its defense lines were not breached.

According to reports, a prisoner swap has also taken place, with Russia releasing 95 Ukrainian troops and Ukraine releasing 94 Russian troops.