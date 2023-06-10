President Harutyunyan continues series of meetings with public

The President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan continues his meetings with representatives of public, including members of non-governmental organizations and employees of the state administration system, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: In the past week President Harutyunyan met with scientific and student councils of both state and non-state universities, representatives of sports organizations, employees of healthcare, urban development, territorial administration and infrastructures fields, members of the Public Council.

During these meetings the President addressed the key points of his message delivered on May 23, presented updates on the military and political situation around Artsakh, and outlined the measures to overcome internal and external challenges.