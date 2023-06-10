Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan MoD spreads disinformation

The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on June 10 the units of the Artsakh Defence Army regularly opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani occupied territories of Shushi and Askeran regions of the Republic of Artsakh is another disinformation.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan continues to distort the reality in an attempt to justify the daily ceasefire violations committed by its forces, once again announcing the disruption of engineering work allegedly carried out near Martakert, Martuni, Askeran and Shushi,” the Artsakh Defense Ministry said in a statement.