At 6:30 p.m. on June 9, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire on the vehicle transporting the servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces in the direction of Kakhakn, informed the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian side has no losses.